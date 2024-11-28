Cyclone Fengal to hit Tamil Nadu: Rainfall disrupts flight, schools shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Thursday, stating that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into Cyclone Fengal within the next 12 hours as it moves northwestward. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30, bringing with it wind speeds of 50-70 kmph.

In its latest update, the IMD said the deep depression remained stationary for the past six hours near latitude 9.0-degree North and longitude 82.1-degree East, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee. “It is expected to move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lankan coast, and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is likely to cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30 as a deep depression with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph,” the IMD mentioned.

Cyclonic disturbance and its trajectory

ALSO READ: Cyclonic storm to cause rainfall over districts of coastal Andhra, TN Speaking to news agency ANI, S Kumar, duty officer at the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said, “The deep depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestward in the past few hours... It is located about 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, 370 km southeast of Karaikal, and 470 km southeast of Puducherry. The system is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm. Over the next two days, it is expected to skirt Sri Lanka’s coast and reach the Tamil Nadu coast. Rainfall is expected over the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.”

Rainfall alerts for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Heavy rainfall is already affecting the region. Schools and colleges in Puducherry have been closed today as a precautionary measure due to the adverse weather, which is expected to worsen in the coming hours. Puducherry’s Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam confirmed that authorities are on high alert.

The Chief Minister’s office of Puducherry also provided rainfall figures for the past 24 hours, noting that the region had received 7.5 cm of rain, while Karaikal recorded 9.5 cm. The state government has been reviewing its preparedness, with the chief minister instructing the Disaster Management, Public Works Department (PWD), and municipality officials to take urgent action. This includes relocating residents of low-lying areas to relief camps, with a 24X7 control room now operational to monitor the situation.

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal for the next two days, with Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts also expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Chennai, Tiruvallur, and nearby districts are on alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Disruptions in air travel

As the storm is set to intensify, major airlines have issued advisories regarding flight disruptions. IndiGo announced on Wednesday night that flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem would continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the airline mentioned: “#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted.”

ALSO READ: Indian Navy prepares disaster response plan for Cyclone Fengal relief ops The airline advised passengers to check flight updates via its website and urged them to remain prepared for potential travel delays. “Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels,” IndiGo mentioned.

Maritime safety measures

As the depression moves towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the Indian Coast Guard has stepped up its coordination efforts with state agencies to safeguard seafarers. The Indian Coast Guard has issued warnings to fishing boats, advising them to return to harbour to avoid the storm’s impact. The Coast Guard’s ships, aircraft, and radar stations are on high alert, ready to provide support if needed. On X, the Indian Coast Guard mentioned, “Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu.”