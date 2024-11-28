Donald Trump dines with Meta CEO Zuckerberg in Florida's Mar-a-Lago club

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed that Zuckerberg and Trump met on Wednesday, saying he was invited for dinner with the president-elect and other members of his team

Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with President-elect Donald Trump | File Photo
AP Fort Lauderdale (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Facebook founder and the former president who was once banned from that social network.

Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wants to support Trump's economic plans. The tech CEO has been seeking to change his company's perception on the right following a rocky relationship with Trump.

Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company and he has his own agenda, Miller said in an interview on Fox News about the meeting. But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed that Zuckerberg and Trump met on Wednesday, saying he was invited for dinner with the president-elect and other members of his team to talk about the incoming administration.

Trump was kicked off Facebook following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The company restored his account in early 2023.

During the 2024 campaign, Zuckerberg did not endorse a candidate for president.

Zuckerberg has since taken a more positive stance toward Trump. Earlier this year, he praised Trump's response to his first assassination attempt, calling it badass. Zuckerberg also complained that senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to censor some COVID-19 content during the pandemic.

Still, Trump in recent months had continued to attack Zuckerberg publicly. In July, he posted a message on his own social network Truth Social threatening to send election fraudsters to prison in part by citing a nickname he used for the Meta CEO. ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful! Trump wrote.

The Thanksgiving eve visit also comes as tech mogul Elon Musk has become more influential in Trump's Make America Great Again movement, contributing an estimated USD 200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump. Musk is the billionaire owner of the X social network, a competitor to Meta.

Musk has spent considerable time at Mar-a-Lago since the election, and Trump selected him to lead an outside advisory panel known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to identify waste with Vivek Ramaswamy, a venture capitalist and former GOP presidential candidate.

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationMark ZuckerbergFacebook

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

