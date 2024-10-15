Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his response to Iran over its October 1 missile attacks on Israel. According to a report by the Washington Post, Netanyahu informed the Joe Biden administration that Israel would target Iranian military assets rather than oil infrastructure or nuclear sites.





ALSO READ: India-Canada tensions lead to diplomatic expulsions: What is happening? The report added that Israel's planned retaliation for Iran's missile barrage aims to avoid the impression of influencing the upcoming US elections. The United States will hold elections on November 5, with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump contesting for the presidency.

“We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Why did Iran get directly involved in the West Asia war?

On October 1, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was based in Lebanon. Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, days after Netanyahu ordered strikes on the Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran.

On October 5, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei publicly led Friday prayers for the first time in five years, defending Iran’s actions and Hamas' 2023 attack, which ignited the ongoing conflict. After the attack, Iran stated that its response was complete and that it was not seeking war unless Israel further provoked it.

Ali Khamenei's warning to Israel and the US

Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, prompting an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas. This conflict marked the start of the ongoing war between the two sides. Hamas is part of the Iran-led ‘Axis of Resistance’ alliance, which includes Hezbollah and Yemen-based Houthis. Together, these groups oppose Israel and the United States.

In his address, Khamenei warned the US to stay away from the regional conflict and labelled Israel as a “puppet” of the United States. Following Iran’s attack, both the US and Israel vowed retaliation, raising concerns of a wider regional war.