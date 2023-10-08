Israel-Gaza war: 600 Israelis, 400 Palestinian gunmen, 370 in Gaza dead

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday, setting the stage for a major military operation in Gaza as fighting rages on following Saturday’s surprise assault by the Islamist militant group in which over 600 Israelis were killed.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance for this black day”.

In southern Israel, Hamas gunmen were still fighting Israeli security forces 24 hours after a surprise, multi-pronged assault of rocket barrages and bands of gunmen who overran army bases and invaded border towns.

Israel’s military said it had regained control of most infiltration points along security barriers, killed hundreds of attackers and taken dozens more prisoner.

“We’re going to be attacking Hamas severely and this is going to be a long, long haul,” an Israeli military spokesperson told a briefing with reporters.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged from Israel in which a family is seen being held hostage reportedly by armed men of the Hamas group. One of the girls in the family was reportedly executed in front of her siblings, Israel-based journalist India Naftali posted on X.

An Egyptian policeman opened fire on a group of Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday, killing two of the holidaymakers and a local guide, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported. The shooter was taken into custody by Egyptian authorities, MENA said.

Germany, France, and Britain step up security

American citizens may be among those abducted, killed: Blinken



Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US is “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may be among the dead in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as reports that there could be some US hostages. Pressed again on whether some US citizens could have been taken hostage as well, Blinken replied: “That’s correct,” NBC News reported. Biden, Netanyahu talk on phone

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, CNN reported. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is considering Israeli requests for additional military aid after the attack. Blinken cited a memorandum of understanding signed under former President Barack Obama to provide Israel with $3.8 billion a year in US military assistance. “We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made,” he said on CNN. “These are early days,” Blinken told CBS. “Israel has to ensure the security of its people in Israel, and then it’s determined to take steps to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”







Israel, Hezbollah trade artillery, rocket fire



Israel and Lebanon’s powerful armed group Hezbollah exchanged artillery and rocket fire on Sunday following the deadliest attack in years by Palestinian gunmen on Israel. Hezbollah on Sunday said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people. “Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you,” said senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine at an event in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut’s outskirts in solidarity with the Palestinian fighters.





China reiterates 2-state solution to end conflict

China said the latest escalation of violence after Hamas attacked Israel showed a long-term stagnation of the peace process is “unsustainable,” as it reiterated support for an independent Palestinian state. “All parties” should act with restraint and cease fire immediately to prevent further deterioration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement Sunday. A fundamental way to stem the recurrence of conflict between Palestine and Israel is a “two-state solution,” according

to the statement.





Jerusalem Post hit by multiple cyberattacks



Hackers targeted Israel’s leading and best-selling English newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, with multiple cyberattacks, ANI reported. “The Jerusalem Post has been targeted by multiple cyberattacks this morning causing our site to crash,” the Israeli daily posted on X. The daily added, "We’ll be back soon and will continue to be the top source of information on Operation Swords of Iron and the murderous attacks by Hamas.” The cyberattacks came on the heels of the Hamas group launching a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea offensive against Israel.





Germany, France and Britain moved to reinforce security around Jewish temples, schools and monuments after the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel. Germany tightened police protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as some supporters of the Palestinians took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.