Israel-Gaza war: 600 Israelis, 400 Palestinian gunmen, 370 in Gaza dead

Germany, France and Britain moved to reinforce security around Jewish temples, schools and monuments after the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel. Germany tightened police protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions, as some supporters of the Palestinians took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.
American citizens may be among those abducted, killed: Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US is “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may be among the dead in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as reports that there could be some US hostages. Pressed again on whether some US citizens could have been taken hostage as well, Blinken replied: “That’s correct,” NBC News reported.Biden, Netanyahu talk on phone
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, CNN reported. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is considering Israeli requests for additional military aid after the attack. Blinken cited a memorandum of understanding signed under former President Barack Obama to provide Israel with $3.8 billion a year in US military assistance. “We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made,” he said on CNN. “These are early days,” Blinken told CBS. “Israel has to ensure the security of its people in Israel, and then it’s determined to take steps to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”
Israel, Hezbollah trade artillery, rocket fire
Israel and Lebanon’s powerful armed group Hezbollah exchanged artillery and rocket fire on Sunday following the deadliest attack in years by Palestinian gunmen on Israel. Hezbollah on Sunday said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people. “Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you,” said senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine at an event in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut’s outskirts in solidarity with the Palestinian fighters.
China reiterates 2-state solution to end conflict
China said the latest escalation of violence after Hamas attacked Israel showed a long-term stagnation of the peace process is “unsustainable,” as it reiterated support for an independent Palestinian state. “All parties” should act with restraint and cease fire immediately to prevent further deterioration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement Sunday. A fundamental way to stem the recurrence of conflict between Palestine and Israel is a “two-state solution,” according
Jerusalem Post hit by multiple cyberattacks
Hackers targeted Israel’s leading and best-selling English newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, with multiple cyberattacks, ANI reported. “The Jerusalem Post has been targeted by multiple cyberattacks this morning causing our site to crash,” the Israeli daily posted on X. The daily added, "We’ll be back soon and will continue to be the top source of information on Operation Swords of Iron and the murderous attacks by Hamas.” The cyberattacks came on the heels of the Hamas group launching a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea offensive against Israel.