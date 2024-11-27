Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire after 14-month clash: All you need to know

A 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect early Wednesday, marking a critical pause in hostilities after over a year of intense conflict. Announced on Tuesday, the truce aims to de-escalate tensions that have escalated in parallel with the ongoing war in Gaza.

The agreement, mediated by the United States and France, is a tentative step towards stability in the region, though its durability remains uncertain. While the ceasefire is focused on the conflict in southern Lebanon, it does not extend to the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah’s ally.

What are the terms of the ceasefire?

The ceasefire, effective from 4 am local time, stipulates that Hezbollah, the Shia militant group based in southern Lebanon, must withdraw its armed forces north of the Litani River. Simultaneously, Israeli troops are required to retreat to their side of the Blue Line, the internationally recognised border between the two nations. Thousands of Lebanese soldiers and United Nations peacekeepers will bolster security in southern Lebanon, with a monitoring panel led by the US overseeing adherence to the agreement.

Key terms of the ceasefire:

Duration: A 60-day cessation of hostilities.

Israeli withdrawal: Gradual retreat of Israeli troops across the Blue Line (the Israel-Lebanon border).

Hezbollah’s position: Hezbollah forces are to relocate above Lebanon’s Litani River.

Monitoring the ceasefire: An international panel led by the US will oversee the ceasefire compliance. Thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers will be deployed to southern Lebanon to enforce the agreement.

Israel-Hezbollah conflict background

The conflict began after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza, which itself started after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Israel’s military operations in Lebanon included airstrikes on Hezbollah’s infrastructure and leadership, including the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s longtime leader.

Casualties under Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Over 3,500 Lebanese, including civilians and militants, have been killed, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, while the Israeli death toll stands at approximately 75 civilians. The violence also displaced about 60,000 Israelis from border areas.

Key events leading to the truce

The latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began in late September when Israel launched a military operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. This move followed Hezbollah’s retaliatory attacks in support of Hamas during Israel’s war in Gaza.

Tensions peaked in September when Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed senior Hezbollah leaders, including its long-time chief Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighbourhood. The strikes targeted buildings Israel identified as Hezbollah’s command centres. These developments intensified the fighting, leading to significant casualties and heightened regional instability.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high

The agreement, seen as a potential foundation for a permanent truce, demands strict compliance from both sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning stating that any attempts by Hezbollah to rearm, rebuild border infrastructure, or transport weapons would provoke an immediate response.

Hezbollah has expressed scepticism about the agreement, indicating it would assess the situation before fully committing to the truce.

Meanwhile, the US has assured that its troops will not be deployed to combat zones, though security assistance may be coordinated from its embassy in Beirut. As celebrations cautiously began in Beirut, the ceasefire has brought reprieve to a region battered by prolonged conflict.