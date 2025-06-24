Israel accuses Iran of breaking ceasefire, threatens deep retaliation

Tensions reignited across West Asia on Tuesday after Iran launched missiles at northern Israel, just hours after a US-brokered ceasefire was meant to take effect. In response, Israel vowed a forceful retaliation, accusing Tehran of violating the truce. However, Iran has denied breaking the terms of the ceasefire. The state TV reported that the Iranian government said they have not launched any missile at Israel after the ceasefire was announced.

The escalation came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a 24-hour phased ceasefire set to begin at 0400 GMT (9:30 AM IST) on Tuesday, June 24. While Israel had publicly agreed to the proposal, Iran never officially confirmed its participation.

Missile intercepted in early morning attack ALSO READ: India evacuates hundreds from Iran, Israel amid ongoing regional conflict As air raid sirens blared across northern Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed intercepting at least one missile from the Iranian attack. Emergency service Magan David Adom (MDA), cited by The Jerusalem Post, reported no casualties or injuries. The Home Front Command later allowed residents in the affected regions to leave shelters. Israel threatens deep strikes in Tehran Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been ordered to strike deep into Iranian territory. “I instructed the Israeli army to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire by launching powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” Katz said in an official statement.

Netanyahu had declared unilateral pause The Iranian strike followed closely on the heels of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unilateral declaration of a pause in hostilities, claiming success in what he called Operation “Rising Lion”. “The State of Israel achieved monumental historical successes and placed itself in line with the great powers of the world,” his office said. Netanyahu had also instructed ministers not to comment on the ceasefire following a late-night security cabinet meeting on Monday. Trump announced ceasefire after speaking to Netanyahu According to diplomatic sources cited by The Jerusalem Post, Trump had spoken with Netanyahu shortly before the Iranian strike. The ceasefire agreement was reportedly brokered by Qatar.