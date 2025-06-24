Trump claims Iran-Israel ceasefire, Tehran says no deal yet: Top updates

US President Donald Trump on Monday declared that Iran and Israel had reached a “complete and total ceasefire” following Iran’s limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar. While Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, Iran publicly denied any such agreement.

Amid Trump's ceasefire claims, hostilities continued between Iran and Israel, as both sides launched strikes on each other's terrtories. Both sides claimed that residential areas were hit in enemy strikes.

Here are the latest updates on the Iran-Israel conflict

1. In a Truth Social post, Trump said Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire that would start Tuesday morning in the region and be fully in place within 24 hours. Calling it an end to a "12-day war", Trump congratulated both sides on "on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end" the conflict that "could have gone on for years."

"Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12 Day War," Trump said.

“Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12 Day War,” Trump said. 2. A senior White House official said the ceasefire was mediated by the US and Qatar. Trump first called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then spoke to Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, asking him to bring Iran on board. The Qatari emir contacted the Iranian side. 3. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that there was “no agreement” on a ceasefire. "As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he said in the post.

4. Trump's ceasefire claim came after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at the Al Udeid airbase near Doha , which houses US troops. Trump claimed that 14 Iranian missiles were intercepted, and one was allowed to pass as it posed no threat. The attack came in retaliation for American bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. 5. Despite Trump's ceasefire announcement, Israeli strikes hit multiple Iranian cities including Tehran, Urmia and Rasht, reported Iranian media. Iran also launched missiles at Tel Aviv and Beersheba, where at least three people were reportedly killed in a strike at a residential building.

Security forces personnel walk past an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict in Beersheba, Israel June 24, 2025. (Photo: Reuters) 6. Israel also targeted Evin prison in Tehran, which holds political prisoners and dual nationals. Iranian state TV aired footage showing prisoners under control. 7. The conflict, which began on June 13, has seen 974 Iranians, including 387 civilians, killed. In Israel, 24 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured, according to the Associated Press. 8. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran’s foreign minister in Moscow and criticised the US and Israeli strikes as “unprovoked aggression”.