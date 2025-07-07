Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthis; rebels retaliate

Israel's military launched airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and facilities held by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with the rebels responding with missile fire targeting Israel.

The attacks came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif.

ALSO READ: Israeli airstrikes kill 38 Palestinians as negotiation team heads to Qatar

These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies, the Israeli military said.