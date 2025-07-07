Home / World News / Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthis; rebels retaliate

Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthis; rebels retaliate

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif, which are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime

The attacks came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel
AP Dubai (UAE)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Israel's military launched airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and facilities held by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with the rebels responding with missile fire targeting Israel.

The attacks came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif.



These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies, the Israeli military said.

The Houthis then responded with an apparent missile attack on Israel. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the missile, but it appeared to make impact, though there were no immediate reports of injuries from the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Middle East Israel-Palestine israel Yemen Yemen war Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

