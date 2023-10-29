Israel pounds Gaza Strip, dismisses calls for cease-fire, hostage swap

Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:



Protests spread, calling on Israel to stop Gaza war



Paris: Police encircled hundreds of people who defied a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration Saturday in central Paris. The officers tried to contain the protest but fired tear gas when tensions rose as a breakaway group tried to march.

The protest collective known as Urgence Palestine called for a cease-fire in the increasingly intense war between Israel and Hamas. At least 80 people were given citations, according to French media. Other pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held in Marseille and Strasbourg in the east.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin's order to ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations in France was trimmed back by the nation's highest administrative authority. The Council of State ruled any protests in favor of either side in the war are to be authorised on a case-by-case basis after assessing risks to public order.

Demonstrations also took place Saturday in London, Indonesia, Pakistan, Italy, Norway and Switzerland, and a crowd of protesters filled New York City's Grand Central Station Friday night, many wearing black T-shirts saying Jews say cease-fire now and Not in our name.

Israel dismisses calls for cease-fire and hostage-swap



Jerusalem: As Israeli airstrikes and an intensified ground attack pounded northern Gaza on Saturday, a representative for the families of the hostages held by Hamas told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu they support a prisoner swap.

As far as the families are concerned, a deal of a return of our family members immediately in the framework of all for all is feasible, and there will be wide national support for this, said MeIrav Gonen, the representative. Her daughter, RoMi, is one of the hostages.

Israel's government has not yet commented on Hamas's offer to free all the hostages in exchange for Israel releasing all Palestinians held in Israeli jails. It was unclear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of a prisoner swap during the meeting with the families, or if he specified any military or diplomatic plan to achieve the release of hostages.

Israel's military has said it will be able to continue its devastating campaign on Gaza while rescuing the hostages, and has dismissed the possibility of a Hamas-proposed cease-fire deal in exchange for their release. Spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said Saturday that by proposing the cease-fire, Hamas was engaged in a cynical exploitation of their famililes' anxieties.

Netanyahu meets families of hostages as tunnels are bombed



Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he has met again with representatives of the families of the people taken hostage in Gaza, telling them Israel will exhaust every possibility to bring them home.

The Israeli military says Hamas militants kidnapped more than 200 people on Oct 7 and took them into a network of tunnels inside the densely populated Gaza Strip. In the night from Friday to Saturday, Israeli war planes bombed Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers in dozens of strikes, heightening the concerns of relatives of hostages over the fate of their loved ones.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with the families in Kirya in Tel Aviv. His office said he told them that getting abductees released is one of the goals of the war. He told them that the greater the pressure, the greater the chances for bringing them home.

Hundreds of family members had demonstrated in Tel Aviv earlier Saturday, expressing fears that military leaders are being cavalier with the lives of the hostages. The families feel like they're they're left behind and no one is really caring about them," said Miki Haimovitz, a former lawmaker.

UN leader renews cease-fire plea: 'History will judge us all'



Cairo: UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has reiterated his appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, the unconditional release of hostages and a delivery of humanitarian aid the strip's 2.3 million people.

This situation must be reversed, he said Saturday in a statement following his meeting in Doha with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. This is the moment of truth. Everyone must assume their responsibilities. History will judge us all.

He warned that the ongoing escalation, including relentless Israeli bombardment and a communication blackout, would have devastating impacts and undermine the referred humanitarian objectives.