Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Israel presses Hamas in Gaza's Shejaya, destroys compounds in civilian area

Israel presses Hamas in Gaza's Shejaya, destroys compounds in civilian area

Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located weapons, and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine
Israeli troops continued pressing military operations against Hamas in northern Gaza's Shejaya area. (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli troops continued pressing military operations against Hamas in northern Gaza's Shejaya area, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists, located weapons, and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds. The Air Force also struck dozens of Hamas infrastructure sites.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dozens of Hamas terrorists were killed in close-quarters combat and airstrikes and several tunnel shafts were dismantled over the weekend.

Soldiers encircled a civilian area in Shejaya that Hamas converted into a compound. Troops located observation posts, weapons, aerial drones and a long-range rocket launcher near Shejaya schools.

Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli forces struck and dismantled a mortar post located inside a tunnel shaft in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

5,000 new housing units planned for city of Sderot in Northern Gaza

US, Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel, back off from war

'US will remove Gaza aid pier due to weather; may not put it back'

News updates: Delhi starts WhatsApp no. 8130188222, helpline 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints

Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Abandoned houses, scorched forests hint at war

Topics :Israel-PalestineHamasGaza conflictGaza

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story