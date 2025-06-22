Israel's equity stocks rise on hopes US strikes may ease Iran conflict

Middle Eastern stocks rose on Sunday, led by Israel and Egypt, as the region’s traders bet the US strikes on Iran may accelerate the end of the conflict between the country and Israel.

Israel’s TA-35 benchmark index advanced 1.5 per cent, posting a sixth successive day of gains and staying on course for the biggest quarterly advance since 2003. Egypt’s equity benchmark posted a 2.7 per cent jump.

Other markets in the region recorded modest gains. The Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index and the MSX30 Index in Muscat added 0.4 per cent each. Qatar’s benchmark was 0.2 per cent higher. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.3 per cent.

“Markets are focused on whether the war spreads to other countries and there is no evidence of that as yet,” said Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai. “The benign interpretation is that the US intervention will accelerate the end of the war. That, of course, remains to be seen.” In Israel, bank shares accounted for most of the gains, while defense supplier Elbit Systems Inc. dropped more than 2 per cent. “The market is displaying cautious optimism against the backdrop of the security reality,” Yaniv Pagot, vice president of trading at Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, said in a note. “The increases reflect an improvement in the risk premium of the State of Israel.”