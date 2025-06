US not seeking war with Iran after striking three nuclear sites: Pentagon

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that America does not seek war with Iran in the aftermath of a surprise attack overnight on three of that country's nuclear sites.

The mission, called Operation Midnight Hammer, involved decoys and deception, and met with no Iranian resistance, Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon news conference.

This mission was not and has not been about regime change, Hegseth added.

Caine said the goal of the operation destroying nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan had been achieved.