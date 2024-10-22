Crude oil can hit low $60s by 2025-end despite geopolitical conflict

Crude oil prices can dip to the low $60s by end-2025 after rising to $80 a barrel in the last quarter (October – December) of 2024 – up nearly 10 per cent from the current levels, suggest analysts at JP Morgan.

The main players in West Asia — including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — have a strong incentive to keep the conflict contained, the JP Morgan report said, given the economic transformation taking place across the Gulf region.





ALSO READ: IEA forecasts surplus oil supply, weak demand from China despite stimulus "The current situation suggests that, given the low level of oil inventories, there could be a sustained geopolitical premium in crude price until the conflict is resolved in the short-term," said Natasha Kaneva, head of Global Commodities Strategy at JP Morgan in a recent report.

Brent crude oil prices gained steadily in the last one month, rising from $71 a barrel levels in late September to nearly $81 a barrel in early October as geopolitical tensions in West Asia took center-stage. Since then, they have given up most of their gains and are trading around $73 a barrel now amid demand concerns, and a hope that the geopolitical situation in West Asia may be contained.

Weak demand outlook, particularly due to worries about an economic slowdown in both China and the US, is weighing on prices, analysts said. Markets, according to analysts’ estimates at Rabobank International, look to be oversupplied in 2025 by about 700,000 barrels per day, which reflects the dramatic move in their forecasts.

Demand slowdown

The EIA, meanwhile, has revised its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast down by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), now expecting a 1.2 million bpd increase to 104.3 million bpd, citing weaker economic activity in China and North America. US demand, too, is expected to reach 20.5 million bpd, down from earlier estimates.

The OPEC, on the other hand, similarly cut its 2024 and 2025 forecasts, projecting demand growth of 1.93 million bpd in 2024 and 1.64 million bpd in 2025 due to weaker consumption.

Global crude inventories, according to JP Morgan currently stand at 4.4 billion barrels — the lowest on record since January 2017 and markedly below last year’s levels, when Brent was trading at $92/bbl.

Both OECD crude and liquids inventories sit below their five-year range and five-year averages, JP Morgan said, and oil stocks at Cushing are severely depleted by the standards of the last 15 years.

"The last three weeks have witnessed a dramatic sell-off in oil prices. The final trading day of August saw Brent close at $78.80, and by September 10, Brent traded down to $68.68. Prices have bounced since then, with current prices about around $74 a barrel. A new yearly low is a huge marker for more downside to come, and we foresee that crude is likely to test the Fibonacci extension point at $66.10 at some point this year," the Rabobank note said.