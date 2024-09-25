The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated when Hezbollah’s commander in charge of its rocket and missile forces, Ibrahim Qubaisi was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed Qubaisi’s death on Tuesday evening, identifying him as a central figure in Hezbollah’s missile strategy for decades.



Escalation of Israel-Hezbollah conflict The latest airstrike marks a new phase in the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah, following a week of cross-border clashes. Lebanon has faced extensive Israeli airstrikes, which have been described as some of the deadliest since the 2006 conflict between the two sides. Hezbollah, in retaliation, has launched hundreds of rockets into northern Israel, affecting cities such as Haifa, Safed, and Nazareth.

As the violence intensifies, the death toll continues to rise. On Monday, Lebanon’s Health Minister, Firas Abiad, reported that 558 people have been killed in recent airstrikes, with thousands more injured. Thousands of civilians have also been displaced, particularly in southern Lebanon, where the heaviest bombardments have occurred.

Six killed, 15 injured in IDF Beirut airstrike

The airstrike, which took place on Tuesday, targeted a residential area in Beirut, killing at least six people and injuring 15 others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Ibrahim Qubaisi targeted in Beirut airstrike

In a statement, the IDF described Qubaisi as being responsible for Hezbollah's missile launches against Israel, including precision-guided missile systems. He had a longstanding association with Hezbollah's senior military leadership and played a pivotal role in orchestrating rocket strikes aimed at Israel.



“Kabisi (Qubaisi) commanded the various missile units of Hezbollah, including the precision missile units. Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for the launches towards the Israeli home front. Kabisi was a central center of knowledge in the field of missiles and was close to the senior military leadership of Hezbollah,” the IDF said.

Who was high-profile target Ibrahim Qubaisi?

Qubaisi’s death is seen as a major blow to Hezbollah’s military capabilities. A veteran of the group, Qubaisi joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and rose through the ranks to oversee its rocket and missile units. He was closely involved in Hezbollah’s precision missile programme, which has been a growing concern for Israel due to its potential to hit critical infrastructure.

Over his years with the organisation, Qubaisi played a central role in key operations, including the 2000 Mount Dov operation, where three Israeli soldiers were abducted. The bodies of these soldiers were returned to Israel in a 2004 prisoner exchange. This operation cemented his position within Hezbollah’s military leadership.

Qubaisi death heightens fears of a broader regional war

The death of Qubaisi has heightened fears that the ongoing conflict could expand into a broader regional war. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have worsened, with daily exchanges of rocket fire. The United Nations and international leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have called for restraint to avoid a wider war involving Iran-backed groups in the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Lebanon is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains steadfast in his approach. Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue its military operations in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant echoed these sentiments, warning that Israel has additional strikes prepared.

Air raids impact healthcare infra in Lebanon

As Israeli airstrikes continue, the humanitarian toll in Lebanon is becoming increasingly dire. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that hospitals, medical centres, and ambulances have been affected by the air raids, making it harder for civilians to access care. In southern Lebanon, the number of displaced people is approaching half a million, according to Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Bou Habib.

Despite the deteriorating conditions, Hezbollah has vowed to continue its military response.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed that Hezbollah has stored missiles and rockets in thousands of civilian homes across southern Lebanon.

International response to escalating conflict

As the situation worsens, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict have intensified. Bou Habib, speaking at the United Nations, expressed disappointment in the international community’s response, particularly criticising President Biden’s speech, which he described as lacking in strength and promise. He urged the United States to play a more active role in bringing an end to the violence, stating that Lebanon cannot solve the conflict alone.