Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza outskirts, expand ops in north

Tens of thousands of reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with the large-scale operation anticipated to follow in the coming weeks

Gaza, Gaza strike
According to the military, these operations will allow the expansion of combat into new zones and prevent Hamas from regaining ground| Photo: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Israeli air and ground forces carried out heavy strikes on the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday and into Sunday, demolishing buildings and homes as troop reinforcements were sent to the north, Times of Israel reported.

According to residents, explosions were reported throughout the night in Zeitoun and Shejaia. Tanks also targeted houses and roads in the Sabra neighbourhood, while several structures were destroyed in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza City.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the 401st Armoured Brigade had recently returned to Jabalia, where they have joined the Givati Infantry Brigade. Both brigades, operating under the 162nd Division, have been tasked with dismantling Hamas networks by "eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control over the area."

According to the military, these operations will allow the expansion of combat into new zones and prevent Hamas from regaining ground. The IDF has stated that its forces are preparing for a major offensive aimed at seizing full control of Gaza City, Times of Israel reported.

Tens of thousands of reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with the large-scale operation anticipated to follow in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, local witnesses reported that Israeli forces killed four aid seekers travelling through a military zone south of Gaza City -- an area regularly used by Palestinians trying to reach a food distribution point.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, more than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 13,500 wounded while seeking aid at distribution points or along aid convoys. The ministry added that malnutrition-related deaths rose by eight to 289 on Sunday.

In response to its actions, Israel has said it seeks to minimise civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza's civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflict

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

