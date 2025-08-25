Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza outskirts, expand ops in north

Israeli air and ground forces carried out heavy strikes on the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday and into Sunday, demolishing buildings and homes as troop reinforcements were sent to the north, Times of Israel reported.

According to residents, explosions were reported throughout the night in Zeitoun and Shejaia. Tanks also targeted houses and roads in the Sabra neighbourhood, while several structures were destroyed in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza City.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the 401st Armoured Brigade had recently returned to Jabalia, where they have joined the Givati Infantry Brigade. Both brigades, operating under the 162nd Division, have been tasked with dismantling Hamas networks by "eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control over the area."

ALSO READ: Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, targeting Iran-backed rebels According to the military, these operations will allow the expansion of combat into new zones and prevent Hamas from regaining ground. The IDF has stated that its forces are preparing for a major offensive aimed at seizing full control of Gaza City, Times of Israel reported. Tens of thousands of reservists are expected to report for duty on September 2, with the large-scale operation anticipated to follow in the coming weeks. On Sunday, local witnesses reported that Israeli forces killed four aid seekers travelling through a military zone south of Gaza City -- an area regularly used by Palestinians trying to reach a food distribution point.