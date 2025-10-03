Asahi cyberattack could leave Japan without its most popular beer

Japan could soon face a shortage of its popular beer after a cyberattack on Asahi Group, the country’s largest brewer, brought its domestic production to a standstill, according to a report by Reuters.

Famed for its Super Dry beer, Nikka Whisky and a range of non-alcoholic beverages, Asahi suspended operations across Japan on Monday, including order processing, shipping and call centre services. The disruption from the cyberattack entered its fifth day on Friday, with no sign of resolution.

System failure hits 30 factories

Asahi said the system failure caused by the breach has crippled order and shipment operations at most of its 30 Japanese factories. Overseas facilities have not been affected. “We are actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations; however, there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery,” the company said. It added there was no evidence of personal information or customer data being compromised.

Japan generates about half of Asahi’s global revenue. The brewer also owns leading international brands, including Peroni, Pilsner Urquell and Grolsch. Convenience stores brace for shortages Convenience store chain Lawson said it expected an imminent shortage of Asahi products and was preparing to offer substitutes. FamilyMart and 7-Eleven also reported disruptions to supplies. Asahi’s shares have fallen about 4 per cent to their lowest level since February following confirmation of the cyberattack. Analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG estimate potential daily losses at between $10.2 million and $13.6 million under a full suspension scenario. Retail sales remain largely unaffected for now, but the analysts warned that “a prolonged stoppage would increase the risk of retailers/ consumers switching to rival products”.