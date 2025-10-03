French PM Lecornu rejects forced Budget law, seeks cross-party support

France's new prime minister announced Friday he would not use a special constitutional power to force a budget through parliament without a vote and will instead seek a compromise with lawmakers from the left and the right.
Sbastien Lecornu, a 39 year-old centrist, was appointed last month by President Emmanuel Macron after political turmoil over planned spending cuts that led to the fall of his predecessor.
Friday's move seek to prevent a no-confidence motion from being voted at parliament, where Lecornu lacks a majority.
Each lawmaker must be able to have power, must be able to have responsibility, Lecornu said. I decided to renounce using the article 49.3 of the Constitution.
The government will need to change its method, build compromises during the parliamentary debate, he added.
The so-called 49.3 article provides says the government can pass a bill without a vote at the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Lecornu's predecessor, Franois Bayrou, used it to pass this year's budget.
Lecornu, who needs to pass a 2026 budget bill by the end of the year, hopes Friday's move will entice lawmakers, especially from the moderate left, to agree to a non-aggression pact at parliament, and also ease relations with his conservative allies, The Republicans.
He listed better pensions for women, fairer taxation, an increase in people's purchasing power and addressing immigration issues as issues that need to be dealt with.
Lecornu, who has yet to appoint his government ministers, said this will be done in the coming days, ahead of a general policy speech expected next week at the National Assembly.
French politics have been in turmoil since Macron called early parliamentary elections in June last year which resulted in a deeply fragmented legislature.
France has the European Union's second biggest economy, but its ballooning deficit and crushing debt has worried investors.
Now that the government is no longer in a position to interrupt the (parliamentary) debates, there is no reason why they should not begin next week, Lecornu said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
