Home / World News / Japan issues tsunami advisory after quake hits near Russia's Kamchatka

Japan issues tsunami advisory after quake hits near Russia's Kamchatka

The quake was about 250 kilometers away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands

Earthquake
Japan's meteorological agency said on Wednesday that a powerful, magnitude 8.0 earthquake hit near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula . (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan's meteorological agency said on Wednesday that a powerful, magnitude 8.0 earthquake hit near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and issued a tsunami advisory for Japan.  The agency said the quake occurred at 8:25 am and registered a preliminary magnitude of 8. It issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the Pacific coast of Japan.  So far no damage has been reported.  The quake was about 250 kilometers away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan's NHK television.  The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit at a depth of 19.3 kilometers. The USGC said shortly after initial reports that the quake's strength was 8.7 magnitude.  There was no immediate information from Russia about how Kamchatka was affected.  The National Tsunami Warning Center, based in Alaska, issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands, and a watch for portions of the West Coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington, and Hawaii.  The advisory also includes a vast swath of Alaska's coast line, including parts of the panhandle.  A University of Tokyo seismologist Shinichi Sakai told NHK that a distant earthquake could cause a tsunami that affects Japan if its epicenter is shallow.  Japan, part of the area known as the Pacific ring of fire, is one of the world's most quake-prone country.  Earlier in July, five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea near Kamchatka. The largest quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.  On Nov. 4, 1952, a magnitude 9 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-metre waves in Hawaii.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India braces for higher US tariffs, eyes broader trade deal: Report

India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

UK may recognise Palestinian state in September unless Israel takes action

China, US extend tariff pause after Stockholm trade dialogue concludes

Russia kills 21 civilians in Ukraine, remains defiant over Trump's threats

Topics :JapanEarthquakeRussia

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story