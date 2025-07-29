India may pay 20% to 25% tariff but not yet final, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20 per cent to 25 per cent but cautioned the final levy had still not been finalised as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an August 1 deadline.

“I think so,” Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked if that was a possible tariff rate for New Delhi.

ALSO READ: India-US trade deal: Exporters in a fix over possible tariff cost split “India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country,” Trump said aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a five-day visit to Scotland. “You just can’t do that.”