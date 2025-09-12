Japan's armed forces spot China's biggest aircraft carrier for first time

By Sakura Murakami

China’s biggest and most advanced aircraft carrier was spotted in the East China Sea on Thursday by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, marking the first time the Fujian was sighted by Japan.

The ship was launched in June 2022 before conducting its first sea trial two years later in May 2024. It must undergo performance tests for its engine and weapon systems before entering full service.

China’s military has become increasingly active in the region, raising alarm in Japan , even as Tokyo seeks to preserve economic ties with its neighbor and biggest trading partner.

In June, Japan said it had observed the two other Chinese aircraft carriers, Shandong and Liaoning, operating simultaneously near Japanese islands in the Pacific Ocean for the first time. A Chinese military aircraft entered Japanese airspace the previous August, in an unprecedented move.