1,000 quakes jolt Japan's Tokara Islands since June 1, manga sparks panic

In an unprecedented seismic event, more than 1,000 earthquakes have rattled the Tokara Islands in southern Japan over the past two weeks, leaving the residents fearful and prompting evacuation orders. The tremors, including a recent earthquake of 5.5 magnitude have sparked widespread concern, compounded by a viral doomsday prediction from a popular manga artist.

Since June 21, the Tokara Islands, a remote and sparsely populated chain south of Kyushu, have been hit by a relentless sequence of earthquakes. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported over 1,000 quakes in the area by early July, with many registering significant magnitudes around 5.5. These tremors have caused prolonged shaking, making it difficult for residents to sleep and raising fears of a larger impending quake.

Local authorities have urged residents of Akusekijima, one of the islands- home to about 90 people- to evacuate as a precaution. Evacuations began on July 4, with temporary accommodations arranged in Kagoshima city on the mainland. Despite the intensity and frequency of the quakes, no major injuries or tsunami warnings have been reported so far. Why is Japan prone to earthquakes? Japan is among the most seismically active nations on Earth, located at the intersection of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific “Ring of Fire". With a population of around 125 million, the island nation experiences roughly 1,500 tremors annually and is responsible for nearly 18 per cent of all earthquakes worldwide.

The Manga theory: A viral doomsday prediction Adding to the public anxiety is a viral prediction from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, whose work "The Future I Saw" has gained notoriety for seemingly accurate forecasts of past disasters, including the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. A devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck Japan in 2011, triggering a massive tsunami that claimed nearly 20,000 lives. Many have pointed out that the manga’s first edition, published in 1999, appeared to foreshadow the tragedy. Tatsuki’s 2021 edition of the manga warns of a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami on July 5, 2025, potentially three times more powerful than the 2011 disaster, triggered by a crack forming beneath the sea between Japan and the Philippines.

A manga series has caused concern among certain travellers, leading some to steer clear of Japan. In particular, arrivals from Hong Kong — where speculation around the manga has spread extensively — dropped by 11 per cent in May compared to the same period last year, according to recent figures, Reuters reported. Authorities urge preparedness, dismiss panic The Japan Meteorological Agency continues to monitor the situation closely, but admits that precise earthquake prediction remains impossible. Ayataka Ebita, director of the agency’s earthquake and tsunami observation division, has urged residents to prepare for possible further strong quakes, but cautioned against succumbing to unfounded doomsday hype, Reuters reported.