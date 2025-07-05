US will start talks with China on possible TikTok deal this week: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.

He said the United States "pretty much" has a deal on the sale of the TikTok short-video app.

"I think we're gonna start Monday or Tuesday...talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives, but we would we pretty much have a deal," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Last month, Trump extended the deadline to September 17 for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok.