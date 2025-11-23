JFK's granddaughter reveals cancer diagnosis, criticises cousin RFK Jr

John F. Kennedy's granddaughter disclosed Saturday that she has terminal cancer, writing in an essay in The New Yorker that one of her doctors said she might live for about another year.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and Edwin Schlossberg, wrote that she was diagnosed in May 2024 at 34 when, after the birth of her second child, her doctor noticed her white blood cell count was high.

It turned out to be acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, mostly seen in older people, she wrote.

Schlossberg, an environmental journalist, wrote she has undergone rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants, the first using cells from her sister and the next from an unrelated donor, and participated in clinical trials. During the latest trial, she wrote that her doctor told her he could keep me alive for a year, maybe.

Schlossberg noted that her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was on the national stage, first running for president and later becoming President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary, as she has been treated and that his policies could hurt cancer patients like her. As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers, she wrote in the essay, published on the 62nd anniversary of Kennedy's assassination.