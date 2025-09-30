JK Rowling calls Emma Watson 'ignorant' as trans-rights row escalates

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has responded to actor Emma Watson’s recent comments about their rift over transgender rights, saying she is “not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created”.

In a social media post on Monday, Rowling said, "The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days.”

“Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is,” she added.

What is the Watson-Rowling feud about? Watson, 35, played Hermione Granger in the eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011. Watson, along with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, was among the stars who distanced themselves from Rowling after the author ignited a controversy by speaking out against transgender activism, which Rowling said had eroded the concept of biological sex . The author has faced accusations of transphobia, which she has denied. What triggered JK Rowling's response Rowling’s post came after a podcast featuring Watson where the actor said she still loves Rowling and refuses to "cancel her out" despite their differences on the subject.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person…I don’t get to keep and cherish... to come back to our earlier thing,” Watson said. JK Rowling accuses Watson of fuelling tensions Rowling said her feelings towards Watson had soured after the actor publicly poured “petrol on the flames” of the debate at a time when she faced threats.

In her post, Rowling wrote: “Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn’t want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them.” “However, Emma and Dan [Radcliffe] in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right – nay, obligation – to critique me and my views in public,” she added. Rowling said it had been “hard to shake a certain protectiveness” after knowing someone since they were 10.