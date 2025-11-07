AI to cut workweek to 3.5 days within decades, says JPMorgan CEO Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Thursday (local time) predicted that artificial intelligence will optimise the work schedule within "our lifetime", and added that the workdays will be reduced to just three-and-a-half during a week, Fortune reported.

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Dimon said, "It’s going to affect every application, every job, every customer interface. My guess is the developed world will be working three and a half days a week in 20, 30, 40 years, and have wonderful lives.”

He further said the technology has its downsides and is often used by "bad people", but asked people to "embrace it".

Dimon’s forecast stems from his own experience turning JPMorgan Chase into a major AI testbed, with nearly 2,000 employees building AI systems and more than 150,000 staff using large language models for internal work. The bank currently uses hundreds of AI applications across functions including fraud detection, legal review, reconciliations, and marketing optimisation. Dimon said these innovations demonstrate that productivity gains from automation could enable the same level of output in fewer hours, effectively reshaping the traditional five-day workweek. Transition won't be painless: Dimon Speaking at another event, Dimon warned people that the transition to artificial intelligence won't be painless. He warned people that artificial intelligence will "eliminate jobs", adding that "people should stop sticking their heads in the sand".

Dimon said businesses and governments need to prepare for workforce changes by investing in retraining, income support, redeployment, and, where necessary, early retirement to prevent social unrest. He added that JPMorgan is developing its strategy with a focus on redeploying employees. AI's economic different from the internet Dimon also highlighted the capital- and power-intensive nature of AI infrastructure, saying it requires more cautious investment than the early internet boom. He advised investors to evaluate data centre and AI projects “deal by deal”, considering construction risks and financial returns instead of broadly chasing the AI trend. “Some AI efforts will be in a bubble,” Dimon said, “but overall, the technology will probably pay off.”

JPMorgan headcount amid AI boom Dimon reportedly said the bank's workforce is likely to remain steady or grow as artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in the bank's operations. Speaking to CNN, he explained that JPMorgan's focus is on using the technology to boost efficiency rather than eliminating staff. While he acknowledged the job cuts that could occur due to artificial intelligence, he emphasised that it could create more jobs, specifically in data, analytics, and technology infrastructure. According to Dimon, artificial intelligence could replace 80 per cent of jobs in certain professions, but new roles could emerge in other areas.