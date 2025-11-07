Home / World News / Work on wind power projects in Sri Lanka continues despite protests

Work on wind power projects in Sri Lanka continues despite protests

The cabinet earlier this week decided that the wind power projects under dispute would proceed only after receiving approval from the public

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag
Protesters said authorities had promised measures to mitigate the impact of the 100 MW plant whose construction began in 2021 | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Work on controversial wind power projects in Sri Lanka's northeastern Mannar islands is continuing despite a government announcement that it would implement the disputed projects only with the consent of local residents, activists alleged on Friday.

The cabinet earlier this week decided that the wind power projects under dispute would proceed only after receiving approval from the public.

We will not stop our protests and will continue until we see action in black and white to stop them, Father S Marcus, president of the Mannar Civil Committee, told PTI.

Two privately owned wind power plants, a 20 MW Windscape Mannar and a 50 MW Hayleys Fentons, were scheduled to begin operations in December 2025 and December 2026, respectively.

The committee has been protesting for over three months, highlighting the projects' adverse environmental impact on the area.

Marcus said despite the cabinet's announcement, work on the projects had continued.

"The projects would leave the Mannar islands flooded and devoid of trees, he alleged.

Marcus said residents are open to the projects being relocated elsewhere outside the islands.

Protesters said authorities had promised measures to mitigate the impact of the 100 MW plant whose construction began in 2021.

"Taking into consideration the matters forwarded by the public regarding the environment and social issues that have arisen due to these projects, the President has informed the relevant authorities not to implement the wind power projects without the consent of the people living in the Mannar island, a cabinet note issued earlier this week said.

Earlier this year, India's Adani Group announced its withdrawal from a planned 300 MW wind power project in Mannar following a dispute over the government's request to reduce the per-unit purchase price negotiated by the previous administration in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk says Tesla needs to build 'gigantic' chip fab plant to meet AI demand

China's exports fall 1.1% in Oct, hit by 25% drop in shipments to US

UK faces tough economic choices as policymakers confront debt, inflation

Facing Trump's tariffs, Swiss farmers find themselves with too much milk

Countries at COP30 endorse new fund to pay nations for preserving forests

Topics :sri lankawind powerWind Power Projects

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story