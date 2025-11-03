Judge blocks Trump admin from deploying troops in Portland until Nov 7

A federal judge in Oregon on Sunday barred President Donald Trump's administration from deploying the National Guard to Portland, Oregon until at least Friday, saying she found no credible evidence that protests in the city grew out of control before the president federalised the troops earlier this fall.
The city and state sued in September to block the deployment.
It's the latest development in weeks of legal back-and-forth in Portland, Chicago and other US cities as the Trump administration has moved to federalise and deploy the National Guard in city streets to quell protests.
The ruling from US District Court Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, followed a three-day trial in which both sides argued over whether protests at the city's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building met the conditions for using the military domestically under federal law.
In a 16-page filing late Sunday, Immergut said she would issue a final order on Friday due to the voluminous evidence presented at trial, including more than 750 exhibits.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
