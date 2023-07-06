Home / World News / June this year warmest in past three decades globally, says report

June this year warmest in past three decades globally, says report

Ocean temperatures also rose to their highest levels since at least 1991, making June the third consecutive month a new record has been created

Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

This June was the warmest in the past three decades globally, with several places in western Europe hitting all-time records for the month, according to a report by Europe’s earth observation agency Copernicus.

Ocean temperatures also rose to their highest levels since at least 1991, making June the third consecutive month a new record has been created. 

An extreme marine heat wave over the North Atlantic ocean took sea surface temperatures to unprecedented highs. Copernicus’s data tracks changes as far back as 1991. Heat waves impacted several western European countries, with the UK posting its hottest June since at least 1884.  


Also Read

Vanishing ice on the highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity

People think climate change is becoming more real, is here and now

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping points: Research

UK PM Rishi Sunak taps Scholz to help delay EU's looming EV tariff

'Socialist values' vow: Tesla, China rivals to end brutal EV price war

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin still in Russia, says Belarus President

UK govt loses legal bid to keep Boris Johnson's messages from Covid inquiry

US job openings dip to 9.8 million, showing resilience in labour market

Topics :Climate Changehottest month

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story