Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada PM: Who will lead the Liberals next?

Justin Trudeau’s nine-year tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister is coming to a close. The Liberal Party leader has announced his resignation, leaving the party in search of a new leader to steer them into the next general election.

Here are the names being discussed as potential candidates in the leadership race:

Anita Anand

Anita Anand, a lawyer with a background in financial regulation, entered federal politics in 2019. As Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she led Canada’s efforts to secure vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. She later served as Minister of Defence, overseeing reforms in the Canadian Armed Forces.

In recent Cabinet reshuffles, Anand’s moves were viewed as a potential setback to her leadership ambitions. Currently serving as transport minister, she remains a strong figure in the Liberal caucus.

Melanie Joly

Melanie Joly, who represents a Montreal riding, is a well-connected and experienced politician. As Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, she has tackled significant challenges, including the Israel-Hamas war and Canada’s diplomatic fallout with India.

Joly’s background as a lawyer and her ability to navigate high-pressure situations have made her a respected figure within the party. She has long been encouraged to pursue leadership, with Trudeau personally urging her to run for federal office.

Dominic LeBlanc

Dominic LeBlanc, one of Trudeau’s closest allies, is a seasoned politician with deep ties to the Liberal Party. LeBlanc stepped into the finance minister role following Chrystia Freeland’s resignation.

LeBlanc’s political pedigree runs deep—his father served in Pierre Trudeau’s Cabinet and later as Canada’s governor-general. Despite his bout with cancer, LeBlanc remains an affable and effective communicator, making him a potential candidate for leadership.

Chrystia Freeland

Chrystia Freeland, a Toronto MP and one of the most recognised figures in Trudeau’s cabinet, is considered a frontrunner. She was a trusted member of his inner circle until her resignation in December, citing dissatisfaction with Trudeau's leadership, reported BBC.

Freeland, born to a Ukrainian mother in Alberta, had a successful career as a journalist before entering politics in 2013. In 2015, she joined Trudeau’s cabinet, where she played a key role in renegotiating the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement as Minister of Foreign Affairs. She later became the first woman to serve as deputy Prime Minister and finance minister, overseeing Canada’s economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her resignation letter blasted Trudeau’s handling of Donald Trump’s tariff threats, adding pressure for him to step down. Freeland has earned praise for her strong support of Ukraine but remains a polarising figure, with critics like Trump branding her "toxic."

Mark Carney

Mark Carney, a former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, is another top contender. Although he has never held elected office, Carney’s economic expertise and recent role as a special adviser to Trudeau have bolstered his profile.

Trudeau himself once described Carney as an “outstanding addition” to politics, highlighting his strong credentials. Carney, a Harvard graduate, has also been a vocal advocate for environmental issues in his role as the United Nations' special envoy on climate action.

However, Carney’s support for the federal carbon tax has drawn criticism from conservatives, and he has openly questioned Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s vision, calling it "just slogans."

Francois-Philippe Champagne

Francois-Philippe Champagne, a Quebec MP, has gained attention for his energy and business acumen. Since entering politics in 2015, Champagne has held several key portfolios, including International Trade and Foreign Affairs.

Champagne’s roots in Quebec, a crucial province in federal elections, and his ability to connect with centrist Liberals could make him a unifying figure for the party.

Christy Clark

Christy Clark, who served as Premier of British Columbia from 2011 to 2017, has expressed interest in the Liberal leadership race. Known for balancing environmental priorities with economic growth, Clark’s leadership record could appeal to centrist voters.

Clark has also criticised Trudeau’s leadership in the past, describing him as a liability for the party. She has reportedly been improving her French skills, a key asset for any federal politician in Canada.