Kamala Harris wins California: Why this electoral college matters most

In a crucial win, Kamala Harris is projected to secure California in the 2024 US presidential election, strengthening her bid against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Known as a Democratic stronghold, California supported Joe Biden in 2020, with a decisive margin of 64 per cent over Trump’s 35 per cent. Harris’s win here not only strengthens her campaign but highlights her deep-rooted ties to the state where she formerly served as senator.

Why California matters in the electoral college

California, with its 54 electoral votes — the highest of any US state — is a key asset for any candidate. Harris’s victory in her home state represents a significant boost in the electoral tally, shifting the political map in her favour as she aims to carry forward Joe Biden’s legacy. For Harris , California’s support acts as a critical counterbalance to Trump’s strength in other key states, including Republican-leaning regions in the South.

Her campaign has resonated with California’s liberal base, especially around issues like abortion rights, immigration reform, and economic equity. Positioned as a progressive leader, Harris has pledged to expand job opportunities in the care economy and continue Biden’s investments in green infrastructure, policies that align well with California’s progressive values.

Trump holds strong in key battleground states

While Harris celebrates her home-state win, Trump maintains a lead in battleground regions critical to the election outcome. With victories in North Carolina and a projected win in Georgia, Trump’s estimated count of 230 electoral votes puts him within reach of the 270 required for the presidency. Harris’s pathway to victory depends on crucial wins in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — each historically unpredictable in its electoral leaning.

The role of the electoral college in US elections

The United States presidential election process revolves around the electoral college — a unique system that can result in a candidate winning the presidency without securing the majority popular vote. This institution allocates 538 electoral votes across the 50 states and the District of Columbia, largely based on each state’s population. A candidate must obtain 270 electoral votes to win.

Each state has a predetermined number of electors. For example, California’s 54 electors represent its population size, whereas less populous states, such as Wyoming, have just three. Most states, including California, adopt a ‘winner-takes-all’ approach: the candidate who wins the majority vote in the state takes all its electoral votes.

Can a candidate win without the popular vote?

Yes, the electoral college structure has, in past elections, resulted in presidents who won the electoral vote but not the popular vote — a reality seen in the elections of George W Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. Critics argue that this system can undermine the principle of majority rule, while supporters claim it compels candidates to campaign across diverse regions rather than focusing only on populous urban areas.

More From This Section

Potential changes to the electoral system

Although calls to reform the electoral college have increased, changing it requires a constitutional amendment — a challenging feat. However, recent legislative efforts, such as the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, aim to streamline processes and mitigate electoral disputes. This Act mandates that governors certify state results and reinforces deadlines for recounts and litigation, setting December 11 as this year’s deadline.

Looking ahead to decisive state tallies

The electoral college vote on December 17 will officially determine the next president, with Congress scheduled to count the votes on January 6. Should there be an unprecedented 269-269 tie, the House of Representatives will decide the outcome — a rare but theoretically possible scenario.