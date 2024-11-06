US Elections: Trump supporters hopeful of his comeback, slam Biden govt

As the initial projections for the United States presidential elections start coming in, the supporters of Donald Trump, say they remain hopeful about the former president's return to the White House.

The Trump supporters gathered at West Palm Beach in Florida and expressed their support for Donald Trump's policy while disapproving that of the Biden administration.

Speaking to ANI, David, a Trump supporter said, "It's a bit of a scary time. A lot of people are putting a lot of weight on the election. I think it's definitely something that people are really concerned about, with the economy and everything that is going on and I am hopeful that Trump wins because I know that he provides results."

Another Trump supporter, Red, affirmed that the Republicans are much ahead in early voting, adding that he is optimistic of the former president's return. Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

"I think early voting was a big win on our side...I have been a huge supporter of Trump because of his transparency and he tells it like it is. I think he has a very large following. I think people finally did their homework...I am optimistic about this evening," said Red, another Trump supporter.

"More people have come in sense than not. I think Trump has dominated," a Trump supporter from Florida's West Palm Beach said.

Another supporter expressed displeasure at the Biden administration's policy on illegal immigration, and stressed the need to put "America first."

"Like I said, put America first. That is basically what this is all about. It is great that people want to come here but we can't be giving all our tax dollars. We are hardworking Americans sending our money all over the world. We are allowing people to come across the border like it's wide open, which is craziness. All that is great but there have to be rules, checks and balances," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the latest projections by CNN, Donald Trump is leading on 211 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is ahead on 145.

Politico has said Trump is ahead on 214 and Harris on 179.

While, Fox News projections keep Trump ahead on 216 and Harris on 193.

Former President Trump was himself watching the election results from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. According to CNN, the Trump campaign is feeling increasingly optimistic, and Trump's convention center is cheering loudly with every call in his favour.

Harris and Trump each need at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has been serving as vice president since January 2021.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.