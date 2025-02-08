'I'm never apologising': Kanye West sparks outrage with antisemitic rant

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is facing renewed backlash after a series of antisemitic and inflammatory posts on social media platform X on Friday, local time. The 47-year-old artist professed his love for Adolf Hitler, declared himself a Nazi, and rescinded his previous apology for past antisemitic remarks, in a series of erratic posts, triggering widespread condemnation. Rapper and designer, also known as Ye, is facing renewed backlash after a series of antisemitic and inflammatory posts on social media platform X on Friday, local time. The 47-year-old artist professed his love for Adolf Hitler, declared himself a Nazi, and rescinded his previous apology for past antisemitic remarks, in a series of erratic posts, triggering widespread condemnation.

He also tried to promote a new t-shirt design from his brand, Yeezy, with the swastika symbol, commonly associated with Hitler.

Ye’s disturbing social media meltdown

Ye’s hour-long tirade began late Thursday night and extended into Friday morning, filled with vile antisemitic statements, self-aggrandising claims, and misogynistic remarks. Among his most shocking declarations, he wrote:

“I love Adolf Hitler”, “Hitler was soo fresh” and, “I AM A NAZI”.

“I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments”, referring the Jewish community.

“I have dominion over my wife”, in response to backlash over his influence on Bianca Censori’s revealing outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards. West also took aim at Elon Musk, accusing the Tesla CEO of stealing his ‘Nazi swag’ and making a ‘Nazi salute’ at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration rally last month.

Rapper faces calls for a ban amid fallout

West’s comments immediately sparked outrage, with social media users calling for his permanent ban from X. Many accused Musk of enabling hate speech by allowing Ye back on the platform after previous suspensions.

Despite the backlash, West remained defiant, stating, “If I get taken off streaming services, it’s only going to make me richer. Any and every control tactic you have at this point only makes me richer.”

A history of controversy

This isn’t the first time West has made antisemitic remarks. In 2022, he faced severe backlash for comments about Jewish people, leading to the loss of major partnerships, including with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, Foot Locker, and CAA (Creative Artists Agency). His remarks also resulted in him being named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

In December 2023, following the reactivation of his Instagram account, West issued an apology to the Jewish community, stating: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions… I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

However, his latest meltdown suggests he has abandoned any efforts at reconciliation.

Ye claims bipolar misdiagnosis, says he has autism

In a podcast interview earlier this week, West dismissed previous claims of bipolar disorder, stating instead that he had been misdiagnosed and that he has autism. This claim, however, has not been medically verified and has been met with skepticism.

As public outrage grows, many are calling for further consequences, including bans from social media platforms and streaming services. Given West’s history of erratic behaviour, it remains to be seen whether his latest tirade will lead to further financial and social repercussions – or if, as he claims, it will only increase his wealth and influence.