Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Karachi attack: Sindh govt forms interrogation team to probe 2 suspects

Karachi attack: Sindh govt forms interrogation team to probe 2 suspects

The Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday that the JIT was formed by the Sindh Home Department to probe the two suspects arrested during an intelligence-based operation earlier this month

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast
The FIR noted that BLA leaders brainwashed the suicide bomber to carry out the attack. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh province have set up a joint interrogation team (JIT) to probe two suspects who allegedly facilitated last month's suicide attack on a Chinese convoy near Karachi Airport in October.

The suicide attack on October 6 claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers and one Pakistani national, straining ties between Pakistan and China.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack and police registered a first information report (FIR) against leaders of the BLA and others three days after the incident.

The Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday that the JIT was formed by the Sindh Home Department to probe the two suspects arrested during an intelligence-based operation earlier this month.

One of the masterminds of the suicide bombing, Muhammad Javed alias Sameer, and his accomplice Gul Nisa were arrested at CD Highway near Umar Goth Chowk in Karachi while riding a bike.

According to a notification issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the JIT was formed at the request of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

More From This Section

Sri Lankan govt to probe 'false media propaganda' over Heroes Day events

Pakistan forces raid Balochistan, over 50 individuals forcibly disappeared

China sentences journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat to 7 yrs

Crypto entrepreneur eats $6.2 million banana artwork he bought at auction

Eurasian Group identified over 600 terror financiers this year, says chief

It would be led by the CTD DIG and comprise a senior official from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency's Counter-Terrorism Wing, Pakistan Rangers, Military Intelligence, Sindh Intelligence Bureau, Sindh police's special branch and Karachi police, according to the notification.

It added that the JIT was directed to investigate/interrogate the matter and submit a report with its findings within 15 days.

According to the FIR, the suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden Toyota Hilux into a convoy carrying Chinese nationals near the Civil Aviation Authority guard room at the airport's outer signal.

The police named BLA commander Bashir Ahmed alias Bashir Zeb and Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Gul, among others, as co-accused in the case.

The FIR noted that BLA leaders brainwashed the suicide bomber to carry out the attack, targeting Chinese nationals and security personnel.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pak police arrests mastermind of Karachi airport attack that killed 4

Pakistani guard shoots, wound 2 Chinese working in Karachi textile mill

Karachi Airport explosion 'linked' to foreign intelligence agency: Report

Vehicle used as IED in Karachi airport explosion carried 80kg explosives

Police identifies bomber responsible for explosion near Karachi Airport

Topics :Karachi attackPakistan BalochistanISI remark

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story