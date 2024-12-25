Passenger plane with over 100 people onboard crashes in Kazakhstan

The initial reports suggested there were survivors, the Central Asian country's Emergencies Ministry said in a statement. The ministry said emergency services were trying to put out a fire at the crash site.

According to Azerbaijan Airlines, the Embraer 190 aircraft, flight J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya, when it was compelled to make an emergency landing about 3 km (1.8 miles) from the Kazakh city of Aktau. Russian news agencies said the plane had been rerouted because of fog in Grozny. Kazakhstan authorities have opened an inquiry into several possible causes, including a technical malfunction, Russia's Interfax news agency reported. According to Kazakh autKazakh authorities reported that at least 14 passengers survived the plane crash, while confirmation on the number of fatalities is still pending.

Alleged footage of the incident has emerged on social media, showing an aircraft plummeting to the ground and erupting into a fireball.

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane carrying over 100 passengers crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.This is the developing news.....