Kazakhstan authority imposes penalty of Rs 28.7 lakh on Dr Reddy's unit

Kazakhstan has imposed the penalty on Dr Reddy's Laboratories Kazakhstan LLP towards disallowance of claim of certain expenses by the tax authorities for the calendar year 2021

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said Kazakhstan revenue authority has levied a penalty of Rs 28.7 lakh on its subsidiary.

The Department of State Revenue, Bostandyk district of Almaty, Kazakhstan has imposed the penalty on Dr Reddy's Laboratories Kazakhstan LLP towards disallowance of claim of certain expenses by the tax authorities for the calendar year 2021, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The order levies a penalty of KZT 17,597,212 (Rs 2.87 million), it added.

"Based on our evaluation, there is no material impact on the financials, operations, or other activities of the company," the Hyderabad-based drug firm said.

Topics :Dr ReddysDr Reddy's Laboratories LimitedKazakhstan

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

