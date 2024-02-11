King Charles III thanks public for support after cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has expressed his heartfelt thanks to the British public for their messages of support ever since his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace this week.

The 75-year-old monarch wrote the message from his royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England, in which he also expressed his lifelong admiration for the work done by cancer charities."



The King said he was heartened that his personal experience of the disease had helped shine a light on the tireless care provided by cancer organisations around the world.

I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days, reads the King's message released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement, he said.

It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and the wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience, he added.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced the King had been diagnosed with cancer while undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

In line with the initial announcement, the latest statement also does not reference any further details about what kind of cancer the monarch has been detected with, the type of treatment he is having or what stage the cancer is at.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had indicated that the cancer had been caught early as his customary weekly audiences with the King are expected to continue during the course of the treatment.

King Charles started his treatment in London before flying out to Sandringham with Queen Camilla, who revealed at an event that her husband was doing extremely well since the start of his treatment.

The palace has said it will not provide any further details about the diagnosis or the treatment.

In an official statement, it said that the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

The monarch has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. However, he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible, Buckingham Palace said earlier this week.

Regrettably, a number of the King's forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed. His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence, it said.

The King will continue to receive Red Boxes, which contain official papers for his review and sign-off, and process State documents as there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State which include his wife Queen Camilla and son and heir Prince William. They are expected to divide the King's public-facing duties between them during his treatment phase.