King Charles sends personal note to Joe Biden following cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles has privately written a personal message to former US President Joe Biden following his diagnosis with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a report by People.

Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles himself composed the note of support, though the contents remain confidential, the report said.

Biden begins review of treatment options

Biden was diagnosed on Friday, with tests revealing the cancer had spread to his bones. The news of Biden’s cancer comes days after a spokesperson announced he was recently examined for a “small nodule” found on his prostate. He is now reviewing treatment options with his physician.

King Charles also undergoing cancer treatment

King Charles, who is also receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, previously welcomed the 82-year-old Biden for tea and discussions at Windsor Castle in July 2023. In February 2024, Buckingham Palace stated that 76-year-old King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had started treatment.

World leaders send messages of support

The monarch’s message follows comments from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who expressed his sorrow at the news of Biden’s diagnosis. “All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the President swift and successful treatment,” Starmer said.

Biden shares emotional note with supporters

On Monday, Biden thanked supporters for their well-wishes in a post on X alongside a photo of himself with his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden. “Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Obama, Modi among other leaders who offered support

Former US President Barack Obama said that he and Michelle were thinking of the entire Biden family. “Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the former US President a “quick and full recovery”. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden’s health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family.”

Biden had exited the 2024 race before diagnosis was made public

Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race against Trump following a poor debate performance that heightened concerns about his age and ability to serve.