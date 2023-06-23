Knew the submersible was destroyed, OceanGate cut corners: James Cameron

He told the BBC that he knew an “extreme catastrophic event” had happened as soon as he heard the submersible had lost navigation and communications at the same time.



Hollywood film director James Cameron who directed the 1997 movie Titanic, has told the BBC that the team who built the submersible which imploded with the loss of five lives had “cut corners”. OceanGate “didn't get certified because they knew they wouldn’t pass”. Cameron has completed 33 submersible dives to the Titanic wreck.