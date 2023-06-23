Home / World News / Knew the submersible was destroyed, OceanGate cut corners: James Cameron

He told the BBC that he knew an "extreme catastrophic event" had happened as soon as he heard the submersible had lost navigation and communications at the same time.

James Cameron: The sub had imploded. I sent a mail about this on Monday

Hollywood film director James Cameron who directed the 1997 movie Titanic, has told the BBC that the team who built the submersible which imploded with the loss of five lives had “cut corners”. OceanGate “didn't get certified because they knew they wouldn’t pass”. Cameron has completed 33 submersible dives to the Titanic wreck.
 
He told the BBC that he knew an “extreme catastrophic event” had happened as soon as he heard the submersible had lost navigation and communications at the same time. 
 
In an interview with Reuters filmmaker Cameron said he learned of the acoustic findings within a day, and knew what it meant. “I sent emails to everybody I know and said we’ve lost some friends. The sub had imploded. It’s on the bottom in pieces right now. I sent that out Monday morning,” he recounted.          

