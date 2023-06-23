Home / World News / Tiger Global Management falling short of $6 billion target for new fund

Tiger Global Management falling short of $6 billion target for new fund

Last year was the firm's most tumultuous since its founding in 2001, but this year's surge in AI-related stocks has helped underpin a rebound for Tiger and other tech-focused hedge funds

Bloomberg
Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mark Burton
Tiger Global Management is falling short in attracting cash for its latest venture-capital fund, with investors so far committing about $2 billion of the $6 billion the firm had hoped to draw.
 
The hedge fund started marketing the Private Investment Partners Fund 16 to investors in October, and the so-called first close of the fundraising was in January, by which point a fund would typically have raised more than half of the targeted amount. Five months on, the vehicle has so far raised $2.06 billion, a filing on Friday showed.
 
Even at the planned $6 billion target, the firm’s latest fund would have been less than half the size of its previous offering, and the tepid reception is a further sign of the strains in the sector as institutional investors pull back from the asset class.
 
Last year was the firm’s most tumultuous since its founding in 2001, but this year’s surge in AI-related stocks has helped underpin a rebound for Tiger and other tech-focused hedge funds. Tiger Global rose 6.5 per cent in May, boosting its return for the year to 15.5 per cent, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.
 
Alex Sacerdote’s Whale Rock Capital Management also returned 14.4 per cent in its public equity portfolio in May, bringing its year-to-date return to 23 per cent. Many funds, however, are still below their high-water mark after losing money last year, and in some cases, in 2021 as well. 
 
Details of the fundraising were reported earlier by the Financial Times.

Also Read

Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn

US venture capitalists hope Budget 2023 supports growth, startup ecosystem

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

In census yr 2022, MP loses more than double big cats compared to Karnataka

PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 yrs of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru

1.5 mn foreign pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia for annual Hajj pilgrimage

FM Sitharaman holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of Paris Summit

Indo-US joint statement reduces Pak to promoter of terrorism: Imran Khan

Zelenskyy tells other countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant

New voter ID law stopped thousands from casting ballots: UK polls watchdog

Topics :Artificial intelligenceVenture Capital

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story