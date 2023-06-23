Tiger Global Management falling short of $6 billion target for new fund

Tiger Global Management is falling short in attracting cash for its latest venture-capital fund, with investors so far committing about $2 billion of the $6 billion the firm had hoped to draw.

Even at the planned $6 billion target, the firm’s latest fund would have been less than half the size of its previous offering, and the tepid reception is a further sign of the strains in the sector as institutional investors pull back from the asset class.



The hedge fund started marketing the Private Investment Partners Fund 16 to investors in October, and the so-called first close of the fundraising was in January, by which point a fund would typically have raised more than half of the targeted amount. Five months on, the vehicle has so far raised $2.06 billion, a filing on Friday showed.