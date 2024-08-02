Korean Air to stop serving cup noodles to economy passengers. Here's why

Airplane turbulence, a common cause of in-flight disturbances such as spilled beverages and misplaced luggage, is now influencing food service decisions. Korean Air has announced a significant change: starting August 15, ramyeon instant noodles will no longer be served in economy class on long-haul flights.

In its announcement, Korean Air cited the risk of burns associated with serving hot noodles. “Burn accidents have become a frequent issue due to hot water used for ramyeon,” the airline said in its press release. With turbulence occurrences doubling in 2024 compared to 2019, the airline has decided to halt ramyeon service in economy class as a precautionary measure. Flight attendants, who often need to handle multiple cups of hot noodles simultaneously in cramped conditions, face an increased risk of accidental burns. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The change aims to enhance passenger safety by reducing the potential for burn injuries. In place of ramyeon, Korean Air will offer a self-service snack bar on long-haul flights. This new option will include a variety of snacks such as sandwiches, corn dogs, pizza, and hot pockets, ensuring that passengers have alternative choices while maintaining safety.

Despite this shift in economy class, passengers in prestige and first-class cabins will still enjoy ramyeon as part of their inflight dining experience.

Korean Air remains committed to passenger satisfaction and is working to offer diverse snack options tailored to customer preferences, the airline added.

Ranked as the 11th best airline in the world for 2024, Korean Air is among many airlines re-evaluating their services due to the increased risk of turbulence, which experts attribute to climate change. According to Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, turbulence is expected to double or triple in the coming decades.

In severe turbulence events, such as the May incident on a flight from London to Singapore where one passenger died and 71 others were injured, hot meals and drinks are often temporarily suspended to prevent accidents.

So, next time you’re settling into your seat on a Korean Air flight, you might want to enjoy a different snack — ramyeon has taken a temporary exit from economy class, but safety remains the top priority.