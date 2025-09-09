Nepal protests LIVE updates: Nepal prime minister, President's houses set on fire

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his position on Tuesday as violent anti-corruption protests swept across the nation for the second consecutive day.

The mass demonstrations, driven predominantly by young Nepalis, erupted despite a curfew. Protesters took to the streets to express their anger over government corruption, rising unemployment, and the controversial temporary ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, which was later lifted.

Students from colleges and schools formed the backbone of the protests, voicing growing frustration about the lack of economic opportunities and endemic corruption in the system.

At least 17 people lost their lives in Kathmandu, the capital, while two others died in Itahari, a city in eastern Nepal.

The Gen-Z Nepal-led protests escalated as demonstrators attempted to storm the parliament building. Security forces responded by firing live ammunition and deploying tear gas, resulting in indiscriminate firing on the crowd.

In the wake of the violence, embassies from Australia, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States jointly condemned the bloodshed, expressing deep sorrow over the unfolding situation in Kathmandu and other regions.