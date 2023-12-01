Home / World News / Looking forward to collaborations for sustainable future at COP-28: PM Modi

Looking forward to collaborations for sustainable future at COP-28: PM Modi

Modi was welcomed warmly by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the venue here

Photo: PM Modi's social media account
Press Trust of India Dubai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was looking forward to meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future at the COP-28 Summit here.

Modi was welcomed warmly by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the venue here.

Glad to join the COP-28 Summit, a pivotal platform for global climate action. Looking forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future, Modi said on X.

I thank my brother Mohamed Bin Zayed and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the warm welcome, he said.

Modi reached here Friday night to a warm welcome by the Indian community in Dubai.

Before leaving Delhi, the prime minister said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important Indian partner in climate action.

"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," he said.

"During our G20 presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," Modi said in his departure statement.

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on Climate, known as COP28.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

