Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald to step down after year of weak sales in US

Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday said its CEO Calvin McDonald will step down effective January 31 as the athletic wear maker wrestles with a year of disappointing sales.

The company, based in Vancouver, Canada, said that McDonald and the board are working together to manage a "smooth transition," and he will serve as a senior advisor to the company through March 31, 2026.

The board said it was conducting a comprehensive search in partnership with a leading executive search firm to select his successor. McDonald took the helm in 2018.

Lululemon said Marti Morfitt, the board's chair, will take on the expanded role of executive chair, effective immediately, to "ensure the continued execution of the company's near- and long-term growth strategy during the leadership transition." In addition, Meghan Frank, chief financial officer, and Andr Maestrini, chief commercial officer, will serve as interim co-CEOs following McDonald's exit, the company said.

The announcement came alongside Lululemon's third-quarter results, which showed continued malaise in the US Net revenue in the Americas declined 2 per cent, while international revenue increased 33 per cent. Quarterly profit dropped 13 per cent. Lululemon has been wrestling with a host of problems such as higher costs from President Donald Trump's tariffs to stiffer competition from the likes of Alo Yoga. The brand is known for its simple workout sets worn by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, Lululemon's founder Chip Wilson has been an outspoken critic of the company's direction. "The perfect pose that the brand used to execute with ease has given way to a much scrappier posture that has been present for quite some time," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in a note published on Thursday.