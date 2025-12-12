Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald to step down after year of weak sales in US

Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday said its CEO Calvin McDonald will step down effective January 31 as the athletic wear maker wrestles with a year of disappointing sales.
The company, based in Vancouver, Canada, said that McDonald and the board are working together to manage a "smooth transition," and he will serve as a senior advisor to the company through March 31, 2026.
The board said it was conducting a comprehensive search in partnership with a leading executive search firm to select his successor. McDonald took the helm in 2018.
Lululemon said Marti Morfitt, the board's chair, will take on the expanded role of executive chair, effective immediately, to "ensure the continued execution of the company's near- and long-term growth strategy during the leadership transition." In addition, Meghan Frank, chief financial officer, and Andr Maestrini, chief commercial officer, will serve as interim co-CEOs following McDonald's exit, the company said.
The announcement came alongside Lululemon's third-quarter results, which showed continued malaise in the US Net revenue in the Americas declined 2 per cent, while international revenue increased 33 per cent.
Quarterly profit dropped 13 per cent.
Lululemon has been wrestling with a host of problems such as higher costs from President Donald Trump's tariffs to stiffer competition from the likes of Alo Yoga. The brand is known for its simple workout sets worn by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, Lululemon's founder Chip Wilson has been an outspoken critic of the company's direction.
"The perfect pose that the brand used to execute with ease has given way to a much scrappier posture that has been present for quite some time," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in a note published on Thursday.
Saunders noted that Lululemon faces three problems: The market for athleisure is weaker than it was, while the competition is "more intense and of a higher caliber." He also said that against this backdrop Lululemon's execution has faltered.
He noted that Wilson's criticism of the company made it difficult for McDonald, and he believes that is one of the reasons for his exit.
Shares were up more than 10 per cent in after hours trading Thursday when the news was announced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app