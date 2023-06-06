Lululemon fires employees for trying to stop robbery, CEO defends decision



The robbery Lululemon, a multinational apparel company based in Canada, faces significant criticism following the termination of two female employees who attempted to intervene during a robbery at one of their stores in Georgia.



The incident was captured on video, with one of the employees filming the robbery. In May, a Lululemon store in Atlanta, Georgia, was targeted by three masked robbers who brazenly stole high-priced athletic wear from the retailer. According to media reports, the goods were worth nearly $7,000.



The robbers left the store and returned inside to grab more merchandise before leaving. Ferguson and Rogers followed the robbers out of the store to try and catch the number plates of their vehicles and called the police. The video clearly shows that the employees did not physically confront the robbers. In the video, two employees, Jennifer Ferguson and Rachel Rogers, could be heard shouting at the robbers, repeatedly yelling "No" and "Get out".



The Gwinnett Police Department found the three masked men and charged them with felony robbery charges, as reported by the New York Post. The video became viral when Rogers and Ferguson were fired after the incident.



Employee response The thieves had reportedly targeted the store multiple times before.



The employees told local TV station 11Alive that they were unaware of the specific policy and did not receive severance pay. Following the robbery, Ferguson and Rogers were accused of violating company policy by involving law enforcement and their employment was terminated through a Zoom call.



Lululemon CEO defends the termination Ferguson also stated that they are not meant to interact with robbers or stand in their way. Adding, "After it's over, you scan a QR code. And that's that. We've been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We're not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it."



McDonald emphasised that Lululemon prioritises the safety of its employees and customers and views stolen merchandise as secondary to this concern. He mentioned that employees are trained to step back, allow theft to happen, and rely on the store's technology and collaboration with law enforcement. In an interview with CNBC, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald defended the company's actions. He re-iterated Ferguson, stating that employees are instructed to scan a QR code after a robbery occurs and refrain from making any notes or contacting the police.



The backlash McDonald clarified that the employees were not fired for reporting the robbery but for failing to adhere to company policy, which advises against engaging with thieves. He added that Lululemon's protocol aims to maintain the safety of its team and customers and that the company values technology and cooperation with law enforcement.