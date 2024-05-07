Home / World News / Malaysia defends companies supplying weapons to Israel at defence show

Malaysia defends companies supplying weapons to Israel at defence show

More than 1,300 companies from 60 nations are participating in Defence Services Asia and the concurrent National Security Asia exhibitions that started Monday

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Malaysia will not interfere in business relations between arms manufacturers and other countries, its defence minister said Tuesday, after protesters demanded that the government expel companies that supply weapons to Israel from an international exhibition.

More than 1,300 companies from 60 nations are participating in Defence Services Asia and the concurrent National Security Asia exhibitions that started Monday. The events are hosted and co-organised by Malaysia's Defence Ministry and Home Affairs Ministry.

The Solidarity for Palestinian coalition held a brief rally outside the exhibition centre on Tuesday to protest the presence of US weapons maker Lockheed Martin, European missile manufacturer MBDA and others that provide arms to Israel. The coalition accused the manufacturers of being complicit in Israel's offensive in Gaza.

They said the companies' presence was inconsistent with the Malaysian government's support of Palestinian statehood and insensitive to the many Malaysians who oppose Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories. Muslims account for two-thirds of Malaysia's 34 million people.

We urge the Malaysian government to take a firm and consistent stand. Do not allow these murderous arm dealers to participate and prevent their war mongering, coalition spokesperson Tian Chua said.

Defence Minister Khaled Nordin said Malaysia opposes all forms of injustice against the Palestinian people but is also a free trade country. He said the exhibition is a space for the defense industry to display its latest technology and help countries strengthen their defense preparedness.

This exhibition does not favour or give advantage to any particular country or company, Khaled said in a statement. The relationship of some global defense companies with certain countries is a business matter that Malaysia will not interfere with.

He noted that many Islamic countries are participating in the exhibition, including Turkey, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has also called for the arms suppliers to be expelled from the country.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

