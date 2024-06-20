Home / World News / Malaysian, Chinese firms ink deals worth $2.8 bn in potential investments

Malaysian, Chinese firms ink deals worth $2.8 bn in potential investments

The agreements were made in conjunction with Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to the Southeast Asian country

China flag
Malaysian and Chinese firms signed agreements on Thursday for potential investments worth 13.2 billion. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Malaysian and Chinese firms signed agreements on Thursday for potential investments worth 13.2 billion ringgit ($2.80 billion) to collaborate in sectors ranging from oil and gas to education, Malaysia's trade ministry said.
 
The agreements were made in conjunction with Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to the Southeast Asian country.
 

Malaysia's trade ministry said the signings it witnessed included a memorandum of understanding between Malaysia's Genting Oil & Gas and its Indonesia-based unit, PT Layar Nusantara, as well as China's Wison Energies to design and construct a nearshore 1.2 million ton per annum floating liquified natural gas facility in Indonesia.
 
Genting Sanyen Malaysia SB and SDIC Power Holdings will also be developing and operating a gas-fired power plant of 1,685 megawatts in Zhousan, China, the ministry said in a statement.
 
Further deals included collaborations in the banking and education sectors, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Topics :MalaysiaChinaforest investmentsInvestment

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

