Maldives' main Oppn parties to boycott presidential statement by Muizzu

It is the first session of Parliament this year. The presidential statement will be made on Monday at 9 a.m. by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, according to Mihaaru

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 7:06 AM IST
As the political turmoil continues in the Maldives, the island nation's two main opposition parties--the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party--have chosen not to attend the presidential statement scheduled for February 5, Maldives-based media outlet Mihaaru reported.

The majority-holding MDP in parliament has not yet disclosed the purpose of the boycott.

However, the Democrats released a statement explaining their decision to abstain from the meeting due to the re-appointment of the three ministers who had been rejected by parliament.

According to the outlet, more than one member of the MDP parliamentary group has confirmed the decision.

The President is required by the Constitution to address Parliament at the first session of the first term of the year, outlining the state of the nation and outlining his recommendations for how to bring improvements.

Quite recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its 'stark' anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

The statement served to reassert and affirm the opposition's belief that "alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country".

The opposition further underscored that "stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives."

Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasised the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability "to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done".

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

