Maldivian Airlines adds 4 new China routes as Indian tourists' number falls

Maldivian Airlines is set to bolster its global presence and boost the Maldives' tourism sector with the introduction of wide-body aircraft for direct flights to four major Chinese cities, the country's Ministry of Tourism announced.

Beginning January 2025, the airline will operate flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xi'an, marking a major step forward in its international expansion.

This comes after the number of Indian tourists drastically declined to the island nation following diplomatic tensions arising after President Mohamed Muizzu took office in November last year.

The new routes, announced by Maldives’ Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen, coincide with the country’s increasing reliance on Chinese tourists, who have remained the largest source of visitors to the Maldives. As of December 10, 255,000 Chinese tourists had visited the island nation, according to the Ministry of Tourism, reinforcing China’s lead over other key markets like Russia and India.

Speaking at a ceremony in Beijing to commemorate the launch of these routes, Minister Ameen highlighted the significance of the development. "Flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xi'an starting in January 2025 will significantly boost tourism and travel," he said.

Ameen also expressed gratitude on social media, stating, "It was a pleasure to attend the official commemoration in Beijing. Starting in January 2025, flights to these cities will enhance tourism and connectivity.”

In addition to the Chinese routes, Maldivian Airlines is planning to launch wide-body aircraft services to Europe and South Africa. This expansion, Ameen revealed, will include flights to Johannesburg and three major European cities, providing the airline with its first direct, long-haul capabilities.

Maldivian Airlines’ fleet currently consists of 13 aircraft, including one Airbus A320, four ATRs, and eight Dash models, with the A320 primarily used for international operations. Until now, flights to China and South Africa required transit stops due to the limitations of its current fleet.

Decline in number of Indian tourists

While Chinese tourism to the Maldives surges, Indian tourist arrivals have dropped, with numbers falling from 54,207 in the second quarter of 2023 to 28,604 in the same period in 2024. The decline has been attributed to diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, as well as competition from alternative destinations like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which offer comparable beach holidays.

The Maldives’ tourism industry has also faced challenges after controversies surrounding derogatory comments made by the island nation’s political leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, which led to thousands of Indian tourists canceling their bookings.

Despite this, the Maldives welcomed over 1.88 million visitors in 2024, with China and Russia leading the rankings. As the Maldives seeks to diversify its tourism markets, Maldivian Airlines’ expanded network and enhanced connectivity could play a pivotal role in driving further growth.