Outcomes of Muizzu's visit will take ties to new heights: Foreign secy

India on Monday said the ongoing visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu aims at building on the "strong and extensive foundation" of bilateral ties, and its outcomes will enable the India-Maldives relationship to "scale new heights". Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a briefing here shared the contours of the visit and also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted President Muizzu's invitation to visit the Maldives next year and added that its schedule will be worked out through diplomatic channels. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Misri told reporters that the Maldivian president is accompanied by a large number of cabinet ministers and a business delegation.

The Maldivian president accompanied by First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed and a Maldivian delegation arrived in India on Sunday. On Monday, he held extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi.

Though the Maldivian president attended PM Modi's sweariin ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India and seeks to reset ties.

Asked if this visit suggests that the ties between the two countries have now become closer after the issues last year, the foreign secretary quipped, "... Yarana jaari rahega (the friendship will go on)".

The Maldives has always been a key part, an integral part of India's Neighbourhood First policy, and the SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) vision, Misri said.

"This relationship is historic, it's been underpinned by very close people-to-people ties, by trade and economic relations and by a very, very substantive developmental partnership between the two countries," he said.

The senior diplomat asserted that India has been a "first responder" to any crisis in the Maldives, be it the attempted coup in 1988, the tsunami disaster in 2004, the Male water crisis in 2014, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has contributed to the development of small and large projects in the archipelago nation.

President Muizzu expressed his appreciation for the decision of the Government of India to extend support in the form of USD 400 million and Rs 30 billion as a bilateral currency swap agreement, instrumental in tackling the ongoing financial challenges faced by the Maldives, the MEA said after the bilateral talks.

The leaders also agreed to implement further measures to support Maldives in addressing its financial challenges, it said in a statement that also carried a vision document on their ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday also launched the RuPay card in the Maldives, virtually inaugurated a new runway at the Hanimadhoo International Airport and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Misri, in response to a query, said the financial assistance is to tide over economic challenges "based on the request and priorities" of Maldives.

"This current visit aims at building on this strong and extensive foundation of relations, and charting out new frontiers for engagement," he said.

There are a number of challenges the region and the world is facing, and it becomes important to redefine and renew partnerships with "our neighbours to jointly overcome these new challenges," the foreign secretary added.

The leaders acknowledged that it was an opportune time for both sides to "chart a new framework for cooperation" with an aim to comprehensively transform the bilateral relationship into a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which is people-centric, future-oriented and will act as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean Region, the MEA earlier said.

Misri said this vision document is a blueprint for a relationship that has been charted out in the last several years and provides a framework for the ongoing visit.

The document also brings together the objectives for India's own development as set out in the Viksit Bharat 2047 plan and the Maldives' own plan and action to become a developed country by 2040.

"Overall, the outcomes and engagements in this visit will enable the India-Maldives relationship to scale new heights in the coming years, and make it more fit for purpose to handle the challenges that we see emerging in this region in the coming years," he asserted.

His remarks assume significance as the relationship between India and the Maldives has come under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

Muizzu won the presidential election last year on the 'India out' campaign and asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation by May this year.

Misri said on Monday, Prime Minister Modi hosted a banquet lunch for President Muizzu and President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet for him later in the evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi and Muizzu had "extensive discussion, both in restricted and delegation level formats", Misri said.

The refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee by the Government of India on gratis basis was also announced by the MEA.

Asked about the plan, he said, it is a patrol vessel that was gifted to Maldives to India a few years ago, and subject to correction, it will be brought to India for refitting.

Misri said today's discussion was largely focused on bilateral ties and the expanse of it, along with some regional issues.

On queries related to defence ties, he said, "With the exception of one issue which has been discussed and debated earlier, there are no issues with regard to cooperation between Indian and Maldives."



During the discussions, defence and security relationship came up "significantly and substantively" in discussion between the two leaders, he said.

"Both leaders emphasised the importance and significance of the defence and security partnership between the two countries and how it was the intention on both sides to reinforce this relationship and take it forward," Misri added.

On the announcement regarding the starting of the bilateral foreign trade agreement, he said, "the two teams will now get in touch" to move forward.

On the desirability of opening an Indian consulate in Addu city and a Maldivian one in Bengaluru, he said, "our teams will get in touch" to take this forward too.