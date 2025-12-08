Home / World News / Mamdani tells immigrants in NYC about their right not to comply with ICE

Mamdani tells immigrants in NYC about their right not to comply with ICE

He explained that people in the US can chose not to speak to federal immigration agents, film them without interfering and refuse their requests to enter private spaces

Zohran Mamdani
His comments came a week after demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown (Photo:PTI)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:56 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani posted a video to social media on Sunday explaining immigrants' right to refuse to speak to or comply with agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, days after federal agents carried out a raid in Manhattan.

In the video, Mamdani vowed to protect the city's 3 million immigrants, saying, We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.

He explained that people in the US can chose not to speak to federal immigration agents, film them without interfering and refuse their requests to enter private spaces. ICE agents cannot enter spaces like a home, school or private area of a workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge, Mamdani said.

"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent. If you're being detained, you may always ask, Am I free to go?' repeatedly until they answer you," said Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1.

His comments came a week after demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown. A similar immigration sweep in the same neighbourhood last October was also met with protests.

"New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters," Mamdani said in Sunday's video.

Weeks earlier, Mamdani had a surprisingly cordial Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, whose administration is carrying out federal immigration enforcement operations in several US cities, most recently in New Orleans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Macron warns EU may impose tariffs as China's trade surplus widens

Ukraine peace deal near but Russia demands major changes, says US envoy

Christmas celebrations return to Bethlehem after 2 years of war in Gaza

Asia boosts euro borrowing as US funding edge weakens under Trump policies

Hollywood anger mounts as Netflix's Warner Bros takeover sparks job fears

Topics :Zohran MamdaniNew YorkNew York CityUS immigrantsUS immigration rules

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story